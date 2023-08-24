Wiregrass Gives Back
Wallace looking to charter advanced manufacturing education chapter

The next generation of industry works could run through Wallace if a chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is formed at the college.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College hosted an exploratory meeting in hopes of chartering a program for advanced manufacturing education.

It is called FAME, short for the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. Advanced manufacturing feeds industries such as motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace. With FAME, companies will have a direct hand in educating potential full-time employees.

Over 16 manufacturing companies attended the meeting to hear how the program could benefit them. “This program is industry-led.”, said the Alabama FAME project director, Audrey Webb when asked about the program. Companies that choose to be a part of the chapter set up a curriculum for students so that they are learning what industry leaders recommend. Since employers know what the curriculum is, students will get a chance to apply what they learn in the classrooms while working with the company.

This doubles as a unique opportunity for students to get hands-on job training while getting a degree. Students have designated days for working and for in-class instruction. Prior to starting classes, students can spend the summer working for the company and getting used to the job environment. The program is designed to be debt-free for students. “This program allows them to not only work in a specific field where they are gaining technical knowledge but also earn a competitive wage.”, said Allisyn Jackon, the associate director of FAME USA with students making enough money to pay for tuition. Students are also able to take advantage of financial aid at Wallace that can pay for classes while they pocket the money earned from working.

According to the director of Alabama FAME, 85% of students stay with their employer after their two years at community college.

Over 16 companies will fill out a survey from the meeting. In the coming weeks, if enough companies show interest, the chapter will be established.

