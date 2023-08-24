Very Hot Through The Weekend

SYNOPSIS - The heat will not let up as temperatures will continue to reach the upper 90s to lower 100s through Monday. Aside from a stray shower here and there, better rain chances will have to wait until Monday and Tuesday. This return of showers will help to ease temperatures back to the middle 90s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds E 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny and hot. High near 100°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75° High: 103° 5%

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower, hot. Low: 77° High: 103° 10%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 99° 30%

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94 40%

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, few showers hot. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 Feet

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbed area of showers and storms in northern Central America has potential to drift into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next work week. We will be watching to see if a centralized low pressure can form and any path it could take. For now, there’s no reason to be concerned.

