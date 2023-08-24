Wiregrass Gives Back
Peanut Festival Fairgrounds buildings getting a makeover

For the first time in 22 years, some of the buildings at the NPF Fairgrounds are getting a facelift.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The livestock barns that are filled up with some of Dothan’s favorite animals will be getting a new look.

“We had some insulation coming down, and a huge bird problem. We addressed that and put liners and changed the led lights,” Tony Ellison, the director of the National Peanut Festival said.

Ellison also told us about some cosmetic repairs made to the bathroom and other buildings at the NPF Fairgrounds by putting a fresh coat of paint on them.

Ellison made these renovations to keep the attendees of the National Peanut Festival satisfied.

“We kind of want to protect our investment and make sure these buildings last another twenty-five, thirty years,” Ellison said.

These renovations were made possible by multiple corporate sponsors. He is thankful because with the sponsors, the festival tickets will not hurt the pockets of the festival goers.

“What we have done is try to do anything we can to get sponsorships. We can keep the cost of entry tickets the same price. I don’t know anywhere else you can go to spend ten bucks per person and get a day’s worth of fun,” Ellison said.

Overall, Ellison is excited and ready to showcase the entertainment in store this year.

“We are just excited. This year is going to be the best ever,” Ellison said.

The National Peanut Festival will announce its 2023 lineup next week, with this year’s festivities getting underway from November 3-12.

