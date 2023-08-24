Wiregrass Gives Back
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

News4's Beyla Walker takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Events for the weekend of August 24, 2023

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

