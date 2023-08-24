Wiregrass Gives Back
New farmers market to keep farmers in Ozark

The farmers market will be open on October 3.(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Farmers in Ozark will soon have a new place in town to sell their products.

The city is putting the final touches on the new farmers market. Before, vendors set up at Ozark Amphitheatre, but didn’t have enough room.

Now, at the market’s new location, next to the Ozark Square Shopping Center, there is plenty of space for everyone. The director of Ozark’s Chamber of Commerce said the goal is to keep shoppers, and farmers, local.

“We definitely rely on our farmers,” Rosemarie Williamson, the Director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s going to give an access for farmers to sell their produce locally, and of course, for people buy fresh produce it directly from our farmers.”

A ribbon cutting for the new location will be on October 3. The market will be open every Tuesday in October.

