New farmers market to keep farmers in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Farmers in Ozark will soon have a new place in town to sell their products.

The city is putting the final touches on the new farmers market. Before, vendors set up at Ozark Amphitheatre, but didn’t have enough room.

Now, at the market’s new location, next to the Ozark Square Shopping Center, there is plenty of space for everyone. The director of Ozark’s Chamber of Commerce said the goal is to keep shoppers, and farmers, local.

“We definitely rely on our farmers,” Rosemarie Williamson, the Director of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s going to give an access for farmers to sell their produce locally, and of course, for people buy fresh produce it directly from our farmers.”

A ribbon cutting for the new location will be on October 3. The market will be open every Tuesday in October.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.