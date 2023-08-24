Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Increase in nursing school attendees among national shortage

This fall, ESCC has 31 nursing students instead of 17
This fall, ESCC has 31 nursing students instead of 17(Cailey Wright)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enrollment for Enterprise State Community Colleges nursing school nearly doubled since last year among a national nursing shortage.

52% of nurses are considering leaving their current position according to last year’s survey from the American Nurses Foundation. The survey shows the blame is due primarily to staffing issues, work impacting their health and well-being, and inability to quality care.

The Covid pandemic greatly pushed these reasons. Professors at Enterprise State Community College are hopeful about the future.

This fall they have 31 students instead of 17. After experiencing Covid firsthand, some of these students are motivated to take challenges head-on.

”I actually worked through covid at a hospital,” Kaylee Baker, a first-year nursing student, said. “And yes, we did have a lot of people leave, but we still have a lot of people that still worked even though there was a pandemic. Covid is always going to be around so it’s just like the flu,” she added. “So, people will leave, but the strong people will stay.”

There was expected to be a surplus of nurses between 2023 and 2035 until the Covid pandemic changed the trend according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. They predict the supply of nurses will not exceed demand until 2035.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL
Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping

Latest News

Only 9 out of 84 school buses in Houston County have air conditioning, and with temperatures...
Houston County Schools helping alleviate heat for students
Only 9 out of 84 school buses in Houston County have air conditioning, and with temperatures...
Houston County Schools help alleviate the heat for students
According to the 'No Heat Stroke' organization, nearly 40 children die annually due to heat...
Florida leads the nation with the most hot car deaths in 2023
Jason Jones has been a fan of the Trojans for years. Now through his business, Jones Medical...
Troy medical supplier gives CPAPs to Trojan football players with sleep apnea