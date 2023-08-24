Houston County Schools helping alleviate heat for students

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a recent survey by AL.com, Houston County only has 9 out of 84 school buses with air conditioning. With temperatures rising to triple digits this week, that brings concerns with bus rides.

Houston County Schools is helping out by offering water bottles for student riders. Local businesses and concerned parents have reached out and donated to make this possible.

Bus drivers are also recommended to park in the shade during the day and keep the windows down. Cass Haddock, the assessment and accountability director for HCS, said these changes mean cooler bus rides for the kids.

“Just try to make sure that those buses are not a sitting hot box, you want to make sure they have good ventilation before they are taken to the bus line before students are ready to get on there,” Haddock said.

Haddock tells us students are also allowed to bring their own water bottle to school and are encouraged to refill it before getting on the bus.

