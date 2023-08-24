Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot Days Ahead As We Eye The Tropics

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Daily high temperatures will reach or exceed 100° from Friday through the weekend, with stray PM showers possible each day. We’ll see rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday. Mid-week rain chances will be highly dependent upon the placement of a potential tropical system in the Gulf.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 100°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 99° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance, watching the tropics. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking TS Franklin in the Atlantic, which will move generally northward and strengthen over the next several days. US impacts are not anticipated. We’re also tracking disturbed weather near Central America, which will move to the Yucatan area this weekend and potentially organize. If so, we could have a tropical cyclone in the Gulf next week.

