Geneva Police clarify rumored beating incident

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department released the following statement clarifying a recent incident that occurred August 22:

“It is common practice for the Geneva Police Department not to comment on active investigations. However, misinformation and internet rumors sometimes need to be addressed.

On Tuesday, August 22, a Hit and Run involving a bicycle was reported to the Geneva Police Department. When units arrived they quickly confirmed, by evidence at the scene and by the victim’s statement, that he was not run over by a vehicle. The victim stated that he had been hit in the face with an unknown object. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later transported to another hospital.

On Wednesday, August 23, investigators attempted to contact the victim but were informed that he had been discharged. Further attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, August 24, GPD found that the victim had been transported to a third hospital, where an investigator was able to visit with him and get his statement. It was confirmed for a second time that he had not been assaulted with a vehicle and that his injuries were the result of a physical altercation.

At this time the investigation is continuing.”

