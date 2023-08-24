Former Troy football player, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dead at 36
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Windham Rotunda, a former Troy Trojan football player and WWE Superstar has unexpectedly died. The news was confirmed through a post from WWE CCO Triple H son-in-law of founder, Vince McMahon.
While details are limited at this time, we know Rotunda had been battling an illness. Rotunda played on the Troy Football team during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
We’ll update you as we learn more information.
