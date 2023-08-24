FNF GOTW: Eufaula Tigers look to motto to help them overcome Enterprise

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A 5A team has a pretty big task to accomplish. In year two under its own alum Jerrell Jernigan, the Eufaula Tigers will have to be crafty in order to take down a 7A team.

The Tigers go into week zero coming off a 7-3 2022 season. The team also made it to the playoffs last season but were kicked out in round one.

Head Coach Jernigan says, “I think they’re really excited and by it being a 7A team they’re up for the challenge you know and I tell them all the time this will really define and help us get to see where we’re at”.

Senior linebacker JaQuavious Moss will look to be a great help for the task. The 4.0 student wants to walk away Friday with at least 15 to 20 tackles and 5 to 10 tackles for loss.

Following the Tigers game against Enterprise, they face Stanhope Elmore before opening region play against Headland on September 8th.

