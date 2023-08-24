Enterprise to launch Jr. NBA program

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Recreational league sports in Enterprise are getting a big boost, as a new partnership was announced on Thursday to bring the Jr. NBA program to the City of Progress.

Enterprise will become the first Alabama city to launch a Jr. NBA program, which is the official youth basketball participation program of the NBA for ages 6-14. The program “aims to teach...the fundamentals of the sport while instilling core values including teamwork, respect and sportsmanship.”

“We are excited to join the Jr. NBA program and take our current basketball program to the next level,” said Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore. “We understand the importance of creating a positive youth sports experience and we believe this Jr. NBA program will offer additional benefits not just for our players, but for our coaches as well.”

The new Jr. NBA program affiliation comes thanks to a partnership between the city of Enterprise and RCX Sports, who themselves collaborate with several major professional sports leagues to bring these high profile programs to young athletes. Other programs RCX offers through their partnerships include NFL FLAG, NHL STREET, MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby.

“As a proud Dothan native, I’m thrilled to bring Jr. NBA back home to southeastern Alabama, an area near to my heart,” said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. “Our mission is to improve accessibility and inclusivity for youth sports around the country, so it’s important and encouraging to have the opportunity to enhance youth sports in my own backyard. I’m grateful to our partners at the EPRD and City of Enterprise for helping build a pathway to develop and engage more youth athletes in Enterprise.”

“EPRD is thankful to have the support of Izell Reese and the team of RCX Sports, which was instrumental in securing this new affiliation,” said Moore. “Izell has been such a champion of our programs ever since we met years ago in Orange Beach and has helped create new opportunities to grow youth sports in Enterprise.”

As part of their Jr. NBA affiliation, Enterprise Parks and Rec will bring an instructional curriculum to enhance the experience not just for youth participants, but also for coaches and players, with the curriculum including “a holistic approach, intended to strengthen the culture of youth basketball, teach life lessons and empower youth to live a healthy life.”

Enterprise also joins the Jr. NBA program just as the program debuts WNBA jerseys and team names for the first time.

“We are proud to offer girls the ability to wear the same jerseys as some of the current big names in women’s basketball like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart,” said Moore. “This is huge for the girls who participate in our program. We hope that our 8U and 12U leagues will grow because of it.”

Registration for EPRD’s basketball program, which last season had more than 550 youth participants, is scheduled for October 2-13, and can be done in person at the Enterprise Civic Center or online. Additional information will be released in September.

