Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Daleville man charged with “ambushing” officers released from jail

Judge removed $200,000 cash bond requirement but ordered suspect to wear monitor, turnover his guns.
49-year-old Ralf Meisel of Daleville (pictured) is charged with one count of Attempted Murder,...
49-year-old Ralf Meisel of Daleville (pictured) is charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct.(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man facing Attempted Murder and other charges related to what police describe as an attack on Daleville officers was released from jail after a judge removed cash requirements.

Ralf Meisel, 49, was outfitted with an ankle monitor upon his release on $200,000 bond posted by either professional surety or unencumbered property, as ordered by Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner, Jr. on Wednesday.

Daleville Police Chief John Crawford said that that Meisel’s August 10 arrest came after officers responded to a call involving reports of a man spotted armed with a gun.

Crawford said after they arrived Meisel ambushed them, sending one officer to the hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. The chief’s statement lacked additional specifics of the incident.

Meisel also faces Assault on an Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct charges.

Garner ordered Meisel to surrender his firearms to police as a condition of his release.

“We look forward to the fact of this case coming out are grateful to Judge Garner for allowing Mr. Meisel to post bond,” his attorney, Andrew Scarborough told News4.

This story updated to include Mr. Scarborough’s comments.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL
Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping
Quiana Celeste Brantley booking photo
Dothan woman charged with Willful Abuse of a Child

Latest News

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder indicted on 29 fraud charges
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
Only 9 out of 84 school buses in Houston County have air conditioning, and with temperatures...
Houston County Schools helping alleviate heat for students
For the first time in 22 years, some of the buildings at the NPF Fairgrounds are getting a...
Peanut Festival Fairgrounds buildings getting a makeover