Daleville man charged with “ambushing” officers released from jail

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A man facing Attempted Murder and other charges related to what police describe as an attack on Daleville officers was released from jail after a judge removed cash requirements.

Ralf Meisel, 49, was outfitted with an ankle monitor upon his release on $200,000 bond posted by either professional surety or unencumbered property, as ordered by Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner, Jr. on Wednesday.

Daleville Police Chief John Crawford said that that Meisel’s August 10 arrest came after officers responded to a call involving reports of a man spotted armed with a gun.

Crawford said after they arrived Meisel ambushed them, sending one officer to the hospital with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries. The chief’s statement lacked additional specifics of the incident.

Meisel also faces Assault on an Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct charges.

Garner ordered Meisel to surrender his firearms to police as a condition of his release.

“We look forward to the fact of this case coming out are grateful to Judge Garner for allowing Mr. Meisel to post bond,” his attorney, Andrew Scarborough told News4.

This story updated to include Mr. Scarborough’s comments.

