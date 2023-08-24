9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says
Warning: This story contains an image of the minor injuries the child received.
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 9-year-old was bitten by a shark Wednesday afternoon while swimming with a family member in shallow waters while on vacation at a beach in North Carolina.
According to town officials in Oak Island, family members said they noticed a small fish jumping out of the water before the child was bitten on the shoulder by either a baby or a small species of shark.
The town said family members drove the child to the hospital themselves and didn’t call 911 for help.
The 9-year-old was treated and released the same day.
Town officials said photos from the incident show bite marks and a small wound.
“Although the reason for the bite is unclear, this appears to be an isolated incident,” Oak Island town officials said in a press release. “The Beach Services Unit is maintaining close observation of the surf area during their patrols throughout the remainder of the day.”
