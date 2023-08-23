Wiregrass Gives Back
Troy medical supplier gives CPAPs to Trojan football players with sleep apnea

Jason Jones has been a fan of the Trojans for years. Now through his business, Jones Medical Supply, he works with some of the Trojans through NIL deals.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jason Jones has been a fan of the Trojans for years.

Now through his business, Jones Medical Supply in Troy, he works with some of the Trojans through name, image and likeliness deals for college athletes.

One thing Jones did for the summer was offer all offensive linemen a free sleep study to see if they have the condition sleep apnea.

“Typically speaking, sleep apnea happens with people with big necks. Every one of those offensive linemen know they have a big neck,” said Jones. “There are roughly 20 offensive linemen. Of those, 15 had the sleep study. 11 of those benefited from a CPAP.”

Jones says one player had 23 apnea events per hour on average during the 8-hour sleep study.

“When I went and had the sleep study done, they were like you stopped breathing in your sleep throughout the night and that kind of scared me a bit because what if I don’t start back,” said defensive tackle AJ Pierce.

Pierce said due to sleep apnea, he would fall asleep at random times. He is grateful for Jones Medical Supply and for what they have done for the team.

“Jones Medical Supply has been amazing to us. They have done nothing but help us along the way and try to find new and innovative ways to help us,” Pierce said.

And in return, the Trojan players are the small-town supplier’s biggest endorsers.

