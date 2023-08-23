Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Scary landing as jet’s wheel collapses on touchdown in California during Tropical Storm Hilary

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. (KING, ABHINAV AMINENI, FLIGHTRADAR24.COM, ORA
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to Southern California were shaken but unhurt when the plane’s landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down during Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

A passenger returning home on the flight from Seattle recorded a video of bright white sparks flying over a rainy runway as the engine appeared to scrape across the ground.

“I was panicking,” Abhinav Amineni, an Orange County high school student who shot the video, told KABC-TV. “When I first saw the sparks I thought the plane was going to catch on fire.”

Alaska said the jet was unable to taxi to the gate and parked on a taxiway, where everyone exited and took busses to the terminal. Photos showed the left engine resting on the ground.

A brief description of the incident on a Federal Aviation Administration website stated that the aircraft’s left main gear collapsed. The entry listed no injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board was collecting information about the event but did not immediately launch an investigation, spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick said in an email Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Friday night’s game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to...
Headland vs Geneva football game postponed
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the...
US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on island in the Bahamas
Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina...
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
Dothan City Schools are prepping for the 2023 football season with some new and updated...
DCS updates Rip Hewes Stadium guidelines for 2023
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team trying to beat the heat
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team battling heat conditions