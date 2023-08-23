Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

In The Oven This Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Heat will be a problem through the week with high temperatures well above normal. We could see daily high temperature records broken at times through the weekend. Rain chances will return Sunday and through next week, easing temperatures closer to normal.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 103°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 99° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Friday night’s game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to...
Headland vs Geneva football game postponed
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman
Jeremy Wendell Harper booking photo
Assistant Alabama fire chief charged in one county, sought in another

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-23-23
Color The Weather 08-23-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, August 23, 2023
4Warn Weather
Hotter Days Are Ahead
Color The Weather 08-22-23
Color The Weather 08-22-23