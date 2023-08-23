In The Oven This Week

SYNOPSIS – Heat will be a problem through the week with high temperatures well above normal. We could see daily high temperature records broken at times through the weekend. Rain chances will return Sunday and through next week, easing temperatures closer to normal.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 103°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 78° High: 99° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.