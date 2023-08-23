Police: Samson man arrested for kidnapping

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - On August 19, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office met with a victim at the Bonifay Police Department in reference to an incident that started in the City of Bonifay and continued through Holmes County and into Alabama.

The victim stated that Myniko Harrison of Samson, AL, entered her home uninvited and threatened another individual. He then hit her repeatedly and dragged her outside by her hair. The victim attempted to call 911, but Harrison took her phone before putting her in the backseat of a vehicle. Once in the vehicle, the victim saw Harrison take a handgun out of his pocket.

Harrison began driving north on Hwy 79. When they reached the intersection of Hwy 79 and Hwy 160, the victim jumped from the vehicle in an attempt to flee. Harrison caught her, hit her repeatedly, and dragged her back to the vehicle, at which point he threatened to kill her if she ran or screamed again.

The suspect drove to his home in Samson, AL, where the incident continued before he finally allowed the victim to leave.

Myniko Harrison was arrested in Alabama by the US Marshals Task Force. He faces charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, depriving someone of making contact with law enforcement, and kidnapping with the intent to inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim.

Additional charges are expected from the Bonifay Police Department and Samson (AL) Police Department.

According to a Facebook post made by the HCSO, Sheriff Tate would like to thank the Bonifay Police Department, Samson Police Department, and all agencies involved in the US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance and cooperation in apprehending Myniko Harrison.

