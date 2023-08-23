New medical tech offers faster and accurate treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health Medical Center has a new tool to treat tumors faster and more accurately all while patients have a comfortable experience.

The Radiation Oncology team treats around 60 to 65 patients a day, according to the Director of Oncology Services. Time is valuable when it comes to treating patients.

Making adjustments on the Variant Edge Accelerator only takes a few seconds when it usually takes a couple minutes. The machine also emits a smaller beam of radiation, making treatment for small tumors easier.

A smaller beam also means less radiation for the surrounding organs, which means less side effects from treatments.

“It’s a better experience for the patients and they just feel better overall,” Dr. Jarrod Adkison said. “I think it gives us confidence as well, that when we deliver the radiation, we’re actually hitting our target and we’re hitting it accurately.”

A smaller beam also means more radiation to treat the tumor. The Variant Edge is the third linear accelerator at Southeast Health Cancer Center.

It is the latest technology from the variant company. The medical center has only had it for about six weeks.

