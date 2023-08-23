Local high school football team trying to beat the heat

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures are continuing on the rise, and coupled with the humidity it could be a bad predicament, especially for those preparing to hit the gridiron this week.

Kickoff is nearing for this football season, and Rehobeth coach Toby Greene is already thinking of his players.

“We as coaches have to make sure we play a little more players then we normally world. Make sure kids are fresh and taken in and out,” Coach Greene said.

Heat effects could prevent athletes from playing at their highest capability. That’s why Greene says he is preparing for this brutal summer.

“Providing hydration for them, and as much nutrition and lessons and making sure they eating well. Eat at night, go home, and rehydrate from the practice before,” Coach Greene said.

Not only are football coaches concerned, but band directors are also taking extra measures as well to combat the heat.

“We actually rehearse on Thursday nights, so hopefully 5:30 to 8:30 PM will get us out of the heat for a little bit,” Marc McClendon, the band director for Rehobeth High School, said.

Even though it might not be visually appealing, McClendon mentions if the heat gets too bad he’ll swap to lighter band attire.

“Wear their band t-shirts, shorts, and tennis shoes. That’s probably what we would do if this continues into to the next week for our first game,” McClendon said.

Coach Greene offers the same cool down reminder to the fans that will be cheering from the stands.

“Show up as late as possible, it’s a lot cooler. Bring fans, your little mini portable charger fans that people charge up and use. All of this is going to be encouraged to keep them safe as well,” Coach Greene said.

Rehobeth will kickoff their 2023 campaign on Friday, September 1 when the Rebels host Wicksburg.

