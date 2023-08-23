Wiregrass Gives Back
Holmes County man facing multiple animal cruelty charges

Thomas Kelly (pictured) faces four felony counts of animal cruelty causing death and 30...
Thomas Kelly (pictured) faces four felony counts of animal cruelty causing death and 30 misdemeanor counts of tormenting, depriving or mutilating animals.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Holmes County man is facing 34 animal cruelty charges after officials found multiple animals living in unlivable conditions.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, those unlivable conditions were beyond poor, with food and water found to be extremely limited on the property, and a majority of the animals had no ready access to even that minimal amount of nourishment.

Many of the animals were considered to be malnourished and in dire need of emergency veterinary care, and at least four animals died as a result of poor and lack of care.

The man responsible for the animals, Thomas Kelly of Ponce de Leon, was arrested by authorities and booked into the Holmes County Jail. Kelly faces four felony counts of animal cruelty causing death and 30 misdemeanor counts of tormenting, depriving or mutilating animals.

All of the animals were removed from the property upon their discovery and received care for their poor conditions, with Alaqua Animal Rescue, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Ranch/Ag Unit and Washington County Animal Control assisting Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

WARNING: THE IMAGES BELOW SHOW SCENES INVOLVING POOR LIVING CONDITIONS AND ANIMALS IN POOR HEALTH, WHICH MAY BE GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING FOR SOME. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

