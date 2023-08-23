Heat woes affect school air conditioning unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Near-record breaking heat means air conditioners are getting used much more often.

The added strain can cause problems. At Girard Primary School in Dothan today, that meant a busted line.

The school sent some students home early and moved others to a centralized location on campus to work virtually.

Thankfully, the AC unit was repaired by early afternoon. Students are expected to return to class as normal tomorrow.

