Heat woes affect school air conditioning unit

The added strain of heat on AC units can cause problems.
The added strain of heat on AC units can cause problems.(WSMV)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Near-record breaking heat means air conditioners are getting used much more often.

The added strain can cause problems. At Girard Primary School in Dothan today, that meant a busted line.

The school sent some students home early  and moved others to a centralized location on campus to work virtually.

Thankfully, the AC unit was repaired by early afternoon. Students are expected to return to class as normal tomorrow.

