Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Governor Ivey to announce College Colors Day 2023

Gov. Kay Ivey announces College Colors Day in Alabama, as seen in this 2022 file photo
Gov. Kay Ivey announces College Colors Day in Alabama, as seen in this 2022 file photo
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey and the Higher Education Partnership will announce this year’s College Colors Day.

The Higher Education Partnership announced in a media release that Gov. Ivey will declare College Colors Day on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the state capitol. Student leaders and mascots from all 14 of Alabama’s universities and colleges will join the Governor to recognize and promote the value of higher education.

On College Colors Day, Alabamians are encouraged to wear the school colors of their choice to promote the traditions and spirit of higher education.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in the State Capitol’s Old House Chamber where the Governor will declare Friday, Sept. 1 as this year’s College Colors Day.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman

Latest News

Legendary disco and dance group KC and The Sunshine Band will perform live at the Dothan Civic...
Disco concert bringing hundreds of guests to Downtown Dothan
Myniko Harrison was arrested in Samson for kidnapping a Holmes County woman and threating to...
Samson man arrested for kidnapping
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Eufaula | 08/25/23
Friday Night Football Week 0 Predictions
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger