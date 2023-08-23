Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Girard Primary School will hold Virtual Day on August 23

Girard Primary School
Girard Primary School(Dothan City Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a broken line to the chiller for the building’s air conditioning system, Girard Primary School will dismiss students on Wednesday, August 23.

Parents can go to the school now to pick up their child.

Children who cannot be picked up early on Wednesday, August 23 will be placed in the limited areas of the school that does have air conditioning. Afternoon buses will run as normal.

Facility and maintenance workers are at the school, and repairs are underway.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
Friday night’s game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to...
Headland vs Geneva football game postponed
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman
Jeremy Wendell Harper booking photo
Assistant Alabama fire chief charged in one county, sought in another

Latest News

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Dothan City Schools are prepping for the 2023 football season with some new and updated...
DCS updates Rip Hewes Stadium guidelines for 2023
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team trying to beat the heat
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team battling heat conditions