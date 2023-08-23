Girard Primary School will hold Virtual Day on August 23

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to a broken line to the chiller for the building’s air conditioning system, Girard Primary School will dismiss students on Wednesday, August 23.

Parents can go to the school now to pick up their child.

Children who cannot be picked up early on Wednesday, August 23 will be placed in the limited areas of the school that does have air conditioning. Afternoon buses will run as normal.

Facility and maintenance workers are at the school, and repairs are underway.

