Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was love at first sight for a former Alabama Quarterback and residents of the Circle City. Mobile native A.J. McCarron helped the Houston-Henry County Alumni Chapter of the University of Alabama celebrate 41 years of service to its community.

The annual Bama Day event provides scholarships to the University of Alabama for over 400 students from Houston and Henry County. It has helped generate over $1 Million in scholarship assistance and set aside over $2.5 Million in endowments for area students since 1982.

The Houston-Henry Alumni Chapter has funded 18 endowed scholarships to the University and has won various chapter awards from the University.

McCarron currently plays in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He led the team to a 6-3 record passing for more than 2,000 yards.

When asked about his next move, McCarron says he is still undecided. He says he currently coaches his two younger sons in flag football which brings him much joy but is open to whatever the future brings.

You can support this event and your chapter by visiting https://www.houstonhenryalumni.org/bama-day/

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron played a part in the annual "Bama Day" event, which helps provide scholarships for over 400 students.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.