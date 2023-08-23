Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan

News4's Briana Jones chats with former Alabama QB A.J. McCarron as he visits the event at WindMill Station in Dothan.
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was love at first sight for a former Alabama Quarterback and residents of the Circle City. Mobile native A.J. McCarron helped the Houston-Henry County Alumni Chapter of the University of Alabama celebrate 41 years of service to its community.

The annual Bama Day event provides scholarships to the University of Alabama for over 400 students from Houston and Henry County. It has helped generate over $1 Million in scholarship assistance and set aside over $2.5 Million in endowments for area students since 1982.

The Houston-Henry Alumni Chapter has funded 18 endowed scholarships to the University and has won various chapter awards from the University.

McCarron currently plays in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He led the team to a 6-3 record passing for more than 2,000 yards.

When asked about his next move, McCarron says he is still undecided. He says he currently coaches his two younger sons in flag football which brings him much joy but is open to whatever the future brings.

You can support this event and your chapter by visiting https://www.houstonhenryalumni.org/bama-day/

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron played a part in the annual "Bama Day" event, which helps provide scholarships for over 400 students.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Friday night’s game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to...
Headland vs Geneva football game postponed
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison

Latest News

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron played a part in the annual "Bama Day" event, which...
Crimson Tide great visits Dothan
Dothan City Schools are prepping for the 2023 football season with some new and updated...
DCS updates Rip Hewes Stadium guidelines for 2023
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team trying to beat the heat
The hot weather won't keep players or band members off the field, but precautions are a must in...
Local high school football team battling heat conditions