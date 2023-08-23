Dothan woman charged with Willful Abuse of a Child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 25, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a possible child abuse case in which a child under the age of 12 was presented to a local doctor’s office with possible injuries.

Due to type of injuries, the child was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation. It was determined the child had sustained several injuries in the past that were non-life threatening.

This has been an ongoing investigation which resulted in a warrant being issued for the mother of the child, Quiana Celeste Brantley, 29 Years old of Dothan, for Willful Abuse of a Child.

On Wednesday, August 23, Brantley was arrested on the outstanding warrant and booked into the Dothan City Jail. Her bond was set at $15,000.00.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no further details will be released.

