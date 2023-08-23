Dothan medical center wins “Best Employer” second year in a row

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the second year in a row, South East Medical Center has been listed in Forbes “Best-in-State Employers for 2023.”

There is a staff shortage in hospitals nationwide and Southeast Medical is not an exception to the shortage. Making the needs of the staff a priority is one way to make them stay, one employee said.

Meghan Brock started at south east as an X-ray tech nearly 20 years ago and is there to this day as the MRI Supervisor. She said that the state of the art technology work culture are apart of why she loves her career.

“We work well together,’ Brock said. “As a whole hospital is. We work well as a team and we we love taking care of our patients.”

This recognition also marks the second national award that Southeast Medical has received from independent rating organizations. The hospital received an “A” grade as the “Top Ranked Hospital in Alabama” for outstanding social responsibility by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

