Disco concert bringing hundreds of guests to Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you are heading to Downtown Dothan this weekend, be prepared for 22,00 people to be there with you.

Nearly a full house for will be jamming out to KC and the Sunshine Band. The concert will be at the Dothan Civic Center this Saturday.

Attendees will be arriving earlier in the evening. The doors to the Civic Center will open at 6:00 pm. instead of 6:30p.m.because of the high heat.

“The party is starting at 6:00 because its hot outside and there will be a different kind of heat inside,” Clay Dempsey, the acting Director of Performing Arts for the Civic Center, said. “Saturday is going to be one of the hottest days of the summer. We just want everyone to have a good time, a goodnight thats really safe so we are going to get you out of the heat,” Dempsey added.

Right now, road work is affecting the flow of downtown traffic along North Saint Andrews Street.

That’s expected to be finished Thursday. If it is not, the construction will pause until Monday.

Tickets for the concert are still available here. Price range from $50.00 to $75.00.

