Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale County sleuth receives probation on human trafficking, sodomy charges

Clarence Metcalf III (pictured) will serve two years unsupervised probation but must comply...
Clarence Metcalf III (pictured) will serve two years unsupervised probation but must comply with Alabama’s Sexual Reporting regulations, court records reveal.(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A private investigator will avoid prison after felony sex charges he faced in Dale County were either dismissed and others reduced to misdemeanors.

Two Human Trafficking charges Clarence Metcalf faced were tossed, while the judge reduced two Sodomy Charges to misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct.

Metcalf will serve two years unsupervised probation but must comply with Alabama’s Sexual Reporting regulations, court records reveal.

The Alabama State Private Investigation Board’s website shows Metcalf’s license has been inactive since 2021.

News4 could not immediately reach defense attorney David Harrison or Dale County prosecutors for comment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
The next generation of industry works could run through Wallace if a chapter of the Federation...
Wallace College looking to start advanced manufacturing program
The school sent some students home early and moved others to a centralized location on campus...
Heat affects A/C units at Girard Elementary
Thomas Kelly is charged with four counts of animal cruelty causing death and 30 counts of...
Holmes County man facing multiple animal cruelty charges