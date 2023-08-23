Dale County sleuth receives probation on human trafficking, sodomy charges

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A private investigator will avoid prison after felony sex charges he faced in Dale County were either dismissed and others reduced to misdemeanors.

Two Human Trafficking charges Clarence Metcalf faced were tossed, while the judge reduced two Sodomy Charges to misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct.

Metcalf will serve two years unsupervised probation but must comply with Alabama’s Sexual Reporting regulations, court records reveal.

The Alabama State Private Investigation Board’s website shows Metcalf’s license has been inactive since 2021.

News4 could not immediately reach defense attorney David Harrison or Dale County prosecutors for comment.

