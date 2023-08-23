Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Auburn University combatting heat-related sickness with stadium heat sensors

(Auburn University Athletics)
By Justin Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is preparing its emergency teams to assist fans and players with heat-related illnesses and injuries this football season.

They are installing heat sensors around the stadium that will assist campus safety in knowing how hot it is and how to assist the fans in the stands.

At the start of football season, it gets hot. That’s why Auburn University Campus Safety, the athletics department and the campus safety department are installing eye-button sensors to collect data on which portion of the stadium gets the hottest.

Director of Emergency Management and Campus Safety Floyd Johnson says their teams are prepared to assist fans with heat-related illnesses.

Brandon Ryan is a Ph.D. research student at Auburn University who helped install the sensors all around the stadium. He explained why finding ‘hot spots’ in the stadium is necessary.

“Where the hottest it is, is the highest likely potential for heat stroke and other and other illnesses related to it being hot outside. So, if we can figure out where those, or pinpoint those locations, then we can figure out where the best places to put cooling stations to help benefit our fans during the game,” said Ryan.

Campus safety would like to remind those coming to games and events to be hydrated, stay hydrated and utilize the cooling spaces that are there for fans.

In addition to the cooling stations, campus safety is installing air conditioning systems in the concourse to help keep fans cool. The A/C systems won’t be installed by the first game, but the staff is hoping it will be ready by the second.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
American Football
Friday football games delayed due to heat
Tide great makes stop in Dothan
Former Tide QB AJ McCarron makes first trip to Dothan
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman

Latest News

For the first time in 22 years, some of the buildings at the NPF Fairgrounds are getting a...
Peanut Festival Fairgrounds buildings getting a makeover
For the first time in 22 years, some of the buildings at the NPF Fairgrounds are getting a...
New look coming soon to buildings at Peanut Festival Fairgrounds
According to the 'No Heat Stroke' organization, nearly 40 children die annually due to heat...
Florida leads the nation with the most hot car deaths in 2023
The next generation of industry works could run through Wallace if a chapter of the Federation...
Wallace College looking to start advanced manufacturing program
Nearly a full house will be jamming out at the Dothan Civic Center to KC and The Sunshine Band...
Disco concert bringing hundreds of guest to downtown Dothan