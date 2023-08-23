Assistant Alabama fire chief charged in one county, sought in another

(WTVY) - The assistant fire chief of Malvern, Alabama faces charges in his home county that he failed to report as a sex offender, and records show authorities in another county want him.

According to documents, Geneva County deputies charged Jeremy Wendell Harper on July 26 with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, alleging he failed to report to a SORNA officer twice this year.

The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office told News4 that state officials had ordered Harper to regularly report because of his 2017 Indecent Exposure conviction in Houston County.

The arrest warrant accused him of displaying his genitals and gratifying himself along Alabama Highway 52 in Taylor, Alabama.

District Judge Benjamin Lewis placed him on probation for two years.

Court records reveal prosecutors ordered Harper back to court in 2020 after he paid only $100 of more than $2,500 in court costs and fines that he owed.

When he failed to attend the February 20 hearing, Lewis issued an arrest warrant, and current court records show Harper as a fugitive, documents revealed on Tuesday.

Malvern Fire Chief Anthony Johnston said he had been unaware of the totality of Harper’s situation until Tuesday afternoon.

He told News4 to his knowledge, a background check revealed no issues.

He said Malvern volunteer firefighters chose Harper for the assistant chief’s position, and they will determine his future.

Houston County court workers reported his Indecent Exposure charge to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. However, because the crime is a misdemeanor, Harper is not listed on the state’s sex offender registry.

His attorney for that case said she no longer represents Harper, and he has no attorney listed on the Geneva County SORNA charges who could speak on his behalf.

