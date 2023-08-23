Alabama Wildlife Federation working to restore Alabama’s native oyster population

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Wildlife Federation hosted an event on Dauphin Island Wednesday morning to discuss wild oysters in the state.

“This area right here at Cedar Point beach is in the vicinity of some of the most productive wild oyster waters in mobile Bay and Mississippi sound. But there are some gaps out in that area that if cultch material, the material that oysters can attach to was put in place, we’re hopeful that we can actually restore and increase oyster abundance in those areas, AWF Executive Director Tim Gothard said.

The AWF was joined by other partners, elected officials and dignitaries.

According to NOAA, Alabama’s oyster populations have been in decline since the 1950′s due to “harvest activities, dredging, pollution, and coastal development.”

“This project is successful, we’ll have abundant oysters that can be harvested for food but also at the same time, we’ll sustain oyster populations that’ll be great for people who love to fish but also help keep the Bay and the waters clean,” Gothard said.

And saving the environment is becoming a trend for Dauphin Island and Mayor Jeff Collier.

“The reason why we recognize that more now than before was the oil spill you know when the oil spill happened in 2010 that really kind of shook us all to the core that we’ve never had faced something like that where we could really lose what we thought was a given as far as a clean environment,” Collier said.

And they’re hoping that these efforts also help to sustain the population.

