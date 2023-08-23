Alabama DHR reopens applications for final round of child care bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has reopened the application process for the final round of child care bonuses.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Licensed child care providers may apply for the grants that pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff. Now in the eighth quarter, Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants aim to help child care providers recruit and retain workers as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

“Due to the tremendous response with our final round of grants, we have decided to accept applications through August 30,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “These grants have been a wonderful tool to help child care providers maintain a quality workforce to provide much needed child care for Alabama’s children.”

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply and receive a grant. They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

Applications, grant schedules, and additional eligibility requirements are available here.

