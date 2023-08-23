95th County Commission conference focuses on county workforce shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - County leaders from across the state are in Orange Beach this week for the 95th Association of County Commissions of Alabama convention. One of this annual conference’s most important topics is finding new employees and holding on to existing ones. Like many industries, counties are dealing with statewide employee shortages, prompting concerns about public safety statewide.

Sessions at this year’s county commissioners convention are geared towards navigating and hiring a new workforce with generational differences.

“I joke that we used to be the prettiest girl at the prom, and we’re not now,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA executive director.

Brasfield says attracting and retaining employees at the county commission level is not as easy as it used to be.

“There was a day when really all we had to talk about was a good retirement in good health insurance,” he said.

It seems that’s not good enough anymore, and counties need to offer more to be competitive. Engineering, transportation, law enforcement, and jail employees are the most difficult positions to recruit.

“I think it’s in your heart is service to the people. How can you best serve others but also have a great job and great employment?” said incoming ACCA president Joe Knight.

In his new role, Knight plans to create a task force to study new ways to recruit and retain employees.

“We’re competing with everybody out there for a limited number of people to come and work,” he said. “And what it takes to get those people to come on board, join the county government work. It’s a little different than private work.”

Mental health is the other large focus this week to improve the quality of life for people already employed by counties.

Other sessions range from the impact of reducing the state tax on groceries to broadband funding.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama lists open county positions online: County Job Listings | ACCA (alabamacounties.org)

