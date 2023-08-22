Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck

UPDATE

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim of a deadly Tuesday morning rollover wreck in Enterprise has been identified.

Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham told News4 that the victim is confirmed to be 56-year-old Paul Gregory Creech of Geneva.

Woodham says Creech was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, and went on to say that Enterprise Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Creech’s next of kin have been notified, Woodham also confirmed.

ORIGINAL

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 22, at 7:10 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a single vehicle traffic accident in the 2500 block of Shellfield Road.

A loaded cement truck, traveling on Shellfield Road, ran off the roadway and rolled over into a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This traffic accident is under investigation and no further information will be released.

