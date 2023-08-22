Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are hurt after a shooting at Alabama A&M University that put the campus on lockdown on Tuesday.

A Huntsville Police spokeswoman said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two people.

The two people shot each other, the spokeswoman said, adding there was never an active shooter threat on A&M’s campus.

One of the people involved, according to HPD, drove to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. Police took the second person involved into custody on A&M’s campus. The police spokeswoman said the second person also has minor injuries.

Earlier, Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Jay Gates reported a third person was injured.

Students on campus tell WAFF 48 that the argument was over cafeteria food.

Police and university leaders lifted the campus lockdown at 6:40 p.m., roughly an hour after the shooting was reported. Huntsville Police will take over the investigation.

WAFF 48 News obtained the original message university officials sent to students:

WAFF 48 News obtained the message university officials sent to students: (ANON)

Below is the statement A&M issued lifting the lockdown:

CAMPUS ALERT: There is currently no active threat, and campus has entered an all-clear status. The University will experience a heightened police presence on-campus as full investigations are processed and concluded. Please remain safety aware and monitor Bulldog Alerts. — Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) August 22, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.