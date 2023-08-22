Samson city leaders to address to potential changes at public hearing Tuesday

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Potential changes are coming to Samson and residents have a chance to voice their opinions.

An ordinance to bring draft beer to the city restaurants is up for discussion in the city. Currently, businesses in the city can only sell bottled or canned beer.

“You have to have a special provision in order to sell draft beer,” said Mayor Clay King. “It has to be passed by the legislation to allow you to sell it.”

In 2022, the neighboring city, Geneva, adopted an ordinance to allow draft and keg beer sales. This draws concerns for business owners.

“If somebody comes into town to eat at another restaurant or eat with us and they have a good experience, I think it makes them go to google and say, ‘What other little hidden gems are in this little town,’ said Adam Shanks, owner of Alabama Pecan Company in Samson. ”I definitely think there’s benefits to everybody having that. It’ll bring more people into the community and, of course, the tax revenue.”

Mayor King also acknowledged how the ordinance could help local businesses grow.

“It’ll just be another opportunity for people to maybe bring some people in who might not have come without that,” said Mayor King. “The biggest thing is to allow restaurants to provide an additional service that other restaurants do.”

In addition to the draft beer ordinance, city leaders will be discussing a potential raise in water and sewer costs.

The city of Samson recently was approved for a $5 million grant to work on water and sewer repairs in the city. While this will help pay for a significant portion, Mayor King does not think it will cover the project completely.

After bids are received for the project, the remaining cost exceeding $5 million will be paid by the city. The city is considering raising the rates of both sewer and water until the money is made back for the project.

“Where we replace sewer, we’ll be able to repave those streets because the lines run along the streets and we will get some paving with that grant,” said Mayor King. “According to our engineers, our system will be good probably for the next 30 years.”

Both matters will be addressed at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5:00 p.m.

The hearing will be held at the Samson Municipal Complex located at 10470 W State Highway 52.

