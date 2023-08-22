Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Victim identified in deadly Enterprise rollover wreck
On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Headland Rams
Headland High School football game postponed
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison

Latest News

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people after the deadly wildfires
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
Alabama A&M students told to take shelter after reports of armed person on campus
Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Concerns are raised over accusations of two other AL libraries having 'inappropriate material...
DHCLS confirms ‘sexually explicit’ not in kids section, won’t censor collection
This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend, leaving headless body for his mother to find