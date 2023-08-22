Potential Record Setting Heat

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures will be very hot this week with readings in the lower 100s most afternoons. Feel-like temperatures will average 105 to 109 each afternoon this week. Rain chances will stay very low through the week, although a few showers will be possible Sunday as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

TODAY - Hot, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 100°. Winds N 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 78°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TOMORROW - Few clouds. High near 103°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 78° High: 100° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 77° High: 102° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 77° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds E 5-15 kts. Seas 2-3 Feet

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.