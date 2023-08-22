Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 22, at 7:10 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a single vehicle traffic accident in the 2500 block of Shellfield Road.

A loaded cement truck, traveling on Shellfield Road, ran off the roadway and rolled over into a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This traffic accident is under investigation and no further information will be released.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.