Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On August 22, at 7:10 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a single vehicle traffic accident in the 2500 block of Shellfield Road.

A loaded cement truck, traveling on Shellfield Road, ran off the roadway and rolled over into a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This traffic accident is under investigation and no further information will be released.

