Pet of the Week: Jolly Jimbo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of his forever home.
Jimbo is a Cane Corso mix. He has been with the SOS shelter for 3 months.
According to the shelter, despite his size, Jimbo wears his heart on his sleeve and loves human interaction. He has done well with dogs & cats and loves children.
Jimbo is current on his vaccines, heart worm negative, neutered, and microchipped.
If you’re interested in Jimbo, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.
The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.
