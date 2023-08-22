Pet of the Week: Jolly Jimbo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of his forever home.

Jimbo is a Cane Corso mix. He has been with the SOS shelter for 3 months.

According to the shelter, despite his size, Jimbo wears his heart on his sleeve and loves human interaction. He has done well with dogs & cats and loves children.

Jimbo is current on his vaccines, heart worm negative, neutered, and microchipped.

This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of his forever home.

If you’re interested in Jimbo, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.