Pet of the Week: Jolly Jimbo

This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of h
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of his forever home.

Jimbo is a Cane Corso mix. He has been with the SOS shelter for 3 months.

According to the shelter, despite his size, Jimbo wears his heart on his sleeve and loves human interaction. He has done well with dogs & cats and loves children.

Jimbo is current on his vaccines, heart worm negative, neutered, and microchipped.

This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring...
This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring a large, loveable, teddy bear named Jimbo that is in search of his forever home.

If you’re interested in Jimbo, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

