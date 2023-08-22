Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Enterprise Police Department
Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck

Latest News

FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring...
Pet of the Week: Jolly Jimbo
This week we are joined by the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise for Pet of the Week! They bring...
Pet of the Week: Jolly Jimbo