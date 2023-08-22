Houston County Schools renew cybersecurity contract

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, the Houston County Board of Education approved the renewal of a cybersecurity contract for Houston County Schools.

Back in 2019, a shutdown was ordered for Houston County Schools due to a virus attack. That shutdown lasted for eight weeks, and it affected student and transportation information.

The renewal of this cybersecurity contract comes with beefed-up protections that monitor 24 hours and checks for abnormalities and unfamiliar traffic. It costs roughly more than $12,700 per month. This expansion is for another 24 months, and the renewal goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

“We do all we can now to try to avoid that again and not offset it, and this is all the work that we do each and every day to guard ourselves against it,” Bob Blalock, the Interim Technology Coordinator for HCS, said.

