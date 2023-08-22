Wiregrass Gives Back
Hotter Days Are Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
Four Legged Friends: Eloise
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Plenty of heat is ahead for the coming days as highs average in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The core of the heat is on track for the weekend, when we may threaten the all-time August high for Dothan of 102°. Temperatures will ease next week as rain chances return.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°. Winds light n.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 101°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 98° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Smooth to Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking TS Franklin in the Eastern Caribbean, which will move northward into the Atlantic with strengthening likely over the next several days. We’re also tracking disturbed weather in the SW Caribbean which may move into the Gulf next week, along with a couple tropical waves way out in the Atlantic.

