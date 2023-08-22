Hotter Days Are Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of heat is ahead for the coming days as highs average in the upper 90s to lower 100s. The core of the heat is on track for the weekend, when we may threaten the all-time August high for Dothan of 102°. Temperatures will ease next week as rain chances return.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°. Winds light n.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 101°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 98° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 100° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 103° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Smooth to Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking TS Franklin in the Eastern Caribbean, which will move northward into the Atlantic with strengthening likely over the next several days. We’re also tracking disturbed weather in the SW Caribbean which may move into the Gulf next week, along with a couple tropical waves way out in the Atlantic.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.