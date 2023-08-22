Headland High School football game postponed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday nights game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to extreme heat.

The game is located in Headland.

News4 will update the story with more information when it becoming available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.