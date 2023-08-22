Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland High School football game postponed

Headland Rams
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday nights game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to extreme heat.

The game is located in Headland.

News4 will update the story with more information when it becoming available.

