Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman

Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt....
Murderer Willie Gerome Blackmon is led into a Houston County Courtroom by Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Paul in this August 22, 2023 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man pleaded guilty to felony murder on Tuesday and received 22 years for a shooting that left a Dothan man dead and may have contributed to the death of an unborn child.

Willie Gerome Blackmon of Dothan had faced capital murder charges until his attorneys reached an agreement with prosecutors regarding the 2019 fatal shooting of Shaun Bernard Callins, 35, and the wounding of Kenisha Lashea Lee.

Following the Florida Avenue shooting, doctors performed a c-section on Lee, but her baby did not survive.

Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason said other defendants received the same agreement before the previous district attorney left office in January.

Police claimed that Blackmon, 22, was among four people who kicked down the door leading into Callins’ Florida Avenue home and fired several shots.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of this case,” defense attorneys Amie Cobb Smith and William Barclay Wadsworth said.

Three of four suspects in the shootings of Callins and Lee are serving prison sentences, while David Markel Lee awaits trial tentatively set in November.

Police also charged Kaleb Tubbs and Carlos Lindsey.

Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentenced Blackmon.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Enterprise Police Department
Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck

Latest News

Headland Rams
Headland High School football game postponed
North Walton Doctors’ Hospital replacing Healthmark Regional Medical Center
North Walton Doctors’ Hospital replacing Healthmark Regional Medical Center
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted
Enterprise Police Department
Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck