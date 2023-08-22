Guilty plea in murder of Dothan man, wounding of pregnant woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man pleaded guilty to felony murder on Tuesday and received 22 years for a shooting that left a Dothan man dead and may have contributed to the death of an unborn child.

Willie Gerome Blackmon of Dothan had faced capital murder charges until his attorneys reached an agreement with prosecutors regarding the 2019 fatal shooting of Shaun Bernard Callins, 35, and the wounding of Kenisha Lashea Lee.

Following the Florida Avenue shooting, doctors performed a c-section on Lee, but her baby did not survive.

Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney Patrick Amason said other defendants received the same agreement before the previous district attorney left office in January.

Police claimed that Blackmon, 22, was among four people who kicked down the door leading into Callins’ Florida Avenue home and fired several shots.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of this case,” defense attorneys Amie Cobb Smith and William Barclay Wadsworth said.

Three of four suspects in the shootings of Callins and Lee are serving prison sentences, while David Markel Lee awaits trial tentatively set in November.

Police also charged Kaleb Tubbs and Carlos Lindsey.

Circuit Judge Todd R. Derrick sentenced Blackmon.

