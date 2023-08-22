Friday football games postponed due to heat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friday night’s game between Headland High School and Geneva High School will be pushed back to 7:30 p.m. due to extreme heat.

The game is located in Headland.

The Lakeside and Macon East game has also been pushed back to 7:30p.m.

This story will be updated if any more games are moved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.