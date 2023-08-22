Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent Darius Miles.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will not face the death penalty when he goes on trial for capital murder.

Court documents submitted Monday state the prosecution will not seek the death penalty in the event that Miles is convicted of capital murder. The notice, signed by District Attorney Hays Webb, Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley, and Assistant District Attorney Corey Seale, said that “upon a conviction for capital murder, the range of punishment is life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Because Miles is charged with capital murder, the death sentence would have been an option if he is convicted.

Miles, along with Michael Davis, is charge in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On file video of murder suspect Arthur Wilson, Jr.
One charged in Dothan murder
Dothan police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting on August 20, 2023.
Dothan shooting leaves one dead
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Brittni Danielle Davis (pictured) is facing several charges after being found hiding several...
Woman charged with smuggling drugs into Graceville prison
Beginning Tuesday, August 22, the 100 Block of North Saint Andrews Street, from Troy Street to...
Temporary road closure planned for North Saint Andrews Street

Latest News

Enterprise Police Department
Police: 1 dead in Enterprise rollover wreck
U.S. Space Command
AG Marshall requests investigation into President Biden’s SPACECOM decision
4Warn Chief Meteorologist David Paul breaks down the likelihood of some high-temperature...
More on record-breaking temperatures with 4Warn Chief Met
The board voted Monday to renew their contract to expand more protection to secure their data.
Houston County Schools renew cybersecurity contract