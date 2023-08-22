Energy Saving Tips for the triple digit temperature rise

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - We have seen a few straight weeks of scorching heat. Now, it’s going to get even hotter with triple-digit temperatures expected to make appearances a few times this week.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro shared tips on how to keep your power bill down while temperatures are rising up. One tip is to make sure you turn your A/C up to 78 degrees when you’re away.

“When you come into a 78-degree conditioned space versus a 100-degree outside temperature, it will feel really cool,” Kimbro said.

Kimbro also advises you to keep your ceiling fan on while you’re inside. This can help with circulating conditioned air around your space, making you feel even cooler.

Another tip is to make sure your doorways that lead outside are sealed properly. If not, this can become costly, because the hot air can make its way into your house and trigger your air to kick on and off more throughout the day.

“If it’s a hundred degrees outside, your unit is going to work harder to keep your thermostat setting satisfied, whether it’s seventy-eight or sixty-eight. It’s going to run more than if it is eighty-five degrees outside or even nighty degrees outside,” Kimbro said.

More usage leads to higher bills, but Kimbro says Wiregrass Electric Cooperative offers assistance plans.

“We want to be here to help. Call us and let us know what we can do. We do have some things that are in place to help you during this difficult season,” Kimbro said.

There are resources available to help, such as downloading the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative app on Google Play or the App Store, or by simply reaching out to Wiregrass Electric at (800) 239-4602.

