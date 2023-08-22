DCS updates Rip Hewes Stadium guidelines for 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The high school football season is about to get underway across the state of Alabama, including here in the Wiregrass. Dothan City Schools is prepping for the 2023 season with new and updated guidelines for those attending games at the newly renovated Rip Hewes Stadium.

Tickets at Rip Hewes Stadium will be $10 for varsity games and $7 for junior varsity, 9th grade and middle school contests. Tickets can be purchased online through GoFan, but DCS will also offer a cash gate on the home side.

Gates at Rip Hewes Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. for all varsity football games, and will open one hour before all other contests.

Parking at stadium lots will be at full capacity this year, but two lots will be unavailable to the general public. Those lots are the North Endzone parking lot behind the new concessions, which will be only for use by home and visitor’s team and cheer buses, and the South Endzone parking lot behind the jumbotron, which will be only for band buses, equipment trailers, media, school administration and football preferred parking.

Anyone leaving the stadium will not be allowed to re-enter upon exit. In addition, students 14 and under will continue to be required to be accompanied by an adult family member or guardian to attend games at Rip Hewes Stadium, with an older sibling that is a DCS student or other older DCS student not qualifying for that role.

Like with other after-school athletics and performing arts events, DCS will be implementing a Clear Bag Policy at Rip Hewes Stadium. While DCS strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags, small clutch bags (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) as well as clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and 1-gallon plastic storage bags like Ziploc bags are allowed to be brought in.

Other bags such as backpacks, draw-string cinch backpacks, over-sized purses and diaper bags are not permitted, and seat cushions of any kind will be subject to inspection according to the policy. Exceptions will be made for certain circumstances, including for those with necessary medical equipment after proper inspection.

The Clear Bag Policy, implemented “to enhance public safety and expedite entry,” is enforced at all Dothan City Schools after-school athletics and performing arts events. (Dothan City Schools)

Weapon detection devices will be in use at Rip Hewes Stadium, with video surveillance also being used underneath the stadium, around concession stands and in the stands.

Loitering and “hanging out” will not be allowed at the stadium, with locations of emphasis being any aisles or entry ways, on the handrails along the field, underneath the stadium, near the restrooms or concession areas and near the teams’ locker rooms. Anyone lingering in these areas will be asked once to return to their seats, and people will be removed from the stadium without reimbursement if they do not comply.

Game attendees will not be allowed on the field following the end of the event, and students should arrange for transportation home immediately when the game concludes. Any students that remain at the stadium 30 minutes after the completion of the game may be subject to being banned from attending future home games.

Any additional information about these attendance guidelines at Rip Hewes Stadium can be found online at dothan.k12.al.us/wolvesgameday.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.